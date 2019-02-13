



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Viewers met someone very important to Olicity on Monday night’s episode of Arrow— the power couple’s daughter, Mia Smoak! After the big reveal, Entertainment Tonight caught up with Katherine McNamara, the actress who plays Mia (who also happens to be the cage fighter, Blackstar).

ET’s Leanne Aguilera‍ first asked McNamara about her initial reaction to the casting news.

“Immediately, my first thought was what a responsibility this is. I’ve seen the power of not only the Arrow fandom, but how much they love Olicity. How much this relationship is beloved by them and how passionate they are and how many opinions they have about it – so I know how important this is going to be for the fans if this is done right,” McNamara said. “Then I proceeded to watch all six seasons of the show and do as much research on the comic wikis and the show wikis and everything that I possibly could. Beth had said to me that they wanted her to be the perfect blend of the two of them – to be physically everything Oliver Queen and then intellectually everything Felicity Smoak, so I had my work cut out for me,” she continued.

Aguilera‍ also asked why Mia’s last name is Smoak, not Queen after her father.

“In a few episodes, there will be an all-future episode where we really get to see a lot of Mia’s childhood and a lot of moments that really shaped her into who she became and why those qualities are the way they are, including her last name… Ultimately, the most important thing to know at this point is that this is indicative of how dire the world has become… To know that even having the last name Queen puts a target on your back,” McNamara explained.

And of course, Aguilera‍ had to know if McNamara was surprised when she discovered that Mia and William Queen, who are half siblings, don’t know each other in the future.

“That is a very interesting question and one that we will get the answer to very soon. It all goes back to the ruin that Star City has fallen into and showing the real lengths that Oliver and Felicity had to go to to keep their children safe,” she said.

Looking ahead to the future, McNamara is excited to be a part of the next generation of vigilantes.

“It goes back to the responsibility that I realize I have with this character and whatever it ends up being. Just even being a part of the future and being a part of this universe is really wonderful. I mean there are so many interesting facets to the Arrowverse with the future with Nora that we have now on The Flash, and with Legends everywhere and now with having Ruby Rose as Batwoman and all of these incredible characters. There’s just so much diversity and inclusivity and all of these things that are happening in the Arrowverse. I’m so thankful to be coming from Shadowhunters which had a very similar environment, vibe and mindset. It’s really wonderful to still be part of that and I understand the responsibility and I’m excited for the challenge ahead,” McNamara said.

