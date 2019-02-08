



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Ashleigh Murray, who plays the snooty and ambitious Josie McCoy on Riverdale, has been cast as a lead in the Katy Keene pilot. According to Deadline, Murray will still portray Josie in the Riverdale spinoff, but she’ll be older and in a big, new city.

Spinning off from her time in the small town of Riverdale, a now 20-something Josie sets off on a new adventure to make it in the big city. More determined than ever to break into the music scene as the next Diana Ross, Josie finds herself forging new friendships, falling into new relationships, and, one day, becoming the star she is destined to be.

If the pilot gets picked up to series, Murray would exit Riverdale to work on Katy Keene.

The actress took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the new opportunity.

Who’s excited to see Josie McCoy in the Big Apple? Sound off in the comments!