Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Music’s biggest night is just around the corner, and the performance lineup is stacked. From Diana Ross to Travis Scott, this year’s eclectic group of performers span generations and genres. Scroll through the slideshow below, and let us know who you are most looking forward to taking the stage.
BRANDI CARLILEINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Brandi Carlile performs onstage during I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell at The Forum on January 16, 2019 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate)
CAMILA CABELLOCHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 02: Camila Cabello performs on day one of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 2, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
CARDI BATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: Cardi B performs onstage during Day 3 of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
CHLOE X HALLEATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle perform during the Super Bowl LIII Pregame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
FANTASIA BARRINONEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 08: Fantasia performs onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 8, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)
DAN + SHAYTHE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0989 -- Pictured: Musical guest Dan + Shay performs on January 8, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank)
DIANA ROSSNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 27: Diana Ross seen performing at the 86th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Pre-Tape at Rockefeller Center on November 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
DOLLY PARTON AND FRIENDSTHE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0972 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Dolly Parton performs on November 30, 2018 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
DUA LIPALOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: Dua Lipa performs onstage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019 on December 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)
H.E.R.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 15: Singer H.E.R. performs onstage during 2018 V-103 Winterfest at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
JANELLE MONÁENEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Janelle Monae speaks onstage at Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard )
KACEY MUSGRAVESLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kacey Musgraves performs during An Evening with Kacey Musgraves at The GRAMMY Museum on February 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage,)
LADY GAGALAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 20: Lady Gaga performs during her 'JAZZ & PIANO' residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on January 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)
MARK RONSONHALLANDALE, FL - JANUARY 26: Mark Ronson performs on stage at the 2019 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park on January 26, 2019 in Hallandale, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for The Stronach Group)
MILEY CYRUSINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Miley Cyrus performs at I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell at the Forum on January 16, 2019 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
SHAWN MENDESLOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: Shawn Mendes performs onstage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019 on December 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for dcp)
THE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS X POST MALONEHOLLYWOOD,CA -JANUARY 13, 2019 Flea;Chad Smith;Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Malibu Love Sesh Benefit Concert for victims of the Malibu Fires at the Hollywood Palladium on January 13, 2019 in Hollywood CA (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.com)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs during Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6th, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)
TRAVIS SCOTTLAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Recording artist Travis Scott performs during a stop of his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour at T-Mobile Arena on February 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Tune in to CBS3 on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. for The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards!