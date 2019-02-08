Filed Under:2019 Grammys, 61st Annual Grammy Awards, Poll
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist SZA performs onstage at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)


By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Music’s biggest night is just around the corner, and the performance lineup is stacked. From Diana Ross to Travis Scott, this year’s eclectic group of performers span generations and genres. Scroll through the slideshow below, and let us know who you are most looking forward to taking the stage.

 

Tune in to CBS3 on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. for The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards!

