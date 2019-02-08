5 Ways To Know You Aren't The One On Valentine's DayMaxwell Billieon, the author of "Death of the Cheating Man," explains how to know if you're not the one.

The CW Picks Up 10 Current Series For 2019-2020 SeasonThe CW gives early renewals for 'Arrow,' 'Black Lightning,' 'Charmed,' 'DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,' 'Dynasty,' 'The Flash,' 'Legacies,' 'Riverdale,' 'Supergirl,' and 'Supernatural'

'Riverdale' Is Taking On 'Heathers: The Musical' It's nearing that time of year again— time for Riverdale High's spring musical!

What’s Trending: Corduroy For The FallIt was cool in the ‘80s and ‘90s, then it seemed to disappear for awhile, and now the warm, textured fabric is having a major comeback.

'Jane The Virgin' And 'Riverdale' Spinoffs In The WorksAttention: CW fans, brace yourselves for exciting, new programming.

Pink Was The Color Of 2018While neutrals can sometimes dominate the fashion scene, this past year was all about standing out in pink.

March & April Schedule UpdatesPENN & TELLER: FOOL US repeat episodes will air on Monday, March 25 at 9 PM and Friday, April 12 at 9 PM. WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? repeat episodes will air back-to-back on Friday, April 12 from 8-9 PM.

What’s Trending: The Teddy CoatSo long to the days of choosing between being comfortable or looking cute. With a teddy coat, you’ll be warm and cozy and still look stylish.

Mädchen Amick Discusses 'Riverdale' And Career Before Hit CW SeriesMädchen Amick stopped by 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' on Tuesday, Jan. 22, where she talked about her 'Riverdale' character and what life was like before she started playing Alice Cooper on the small screen.

'The Flash's' Candice Patton Dishes On Her On-Screen Relationship"I mean, they've always been destiny, it feels like. We've been hinting at it since the very first episode,” Patton said.