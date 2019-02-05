



(Burbank, CA) — The CW Network has given early renewals to 10 of its primetime series for the 2019-2020 season. The news was announced on Thursday, Jan. 31 by The CW’s President, Mark Pedowitz, during the network’s session at the Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena.

This season, we expanded our primetime schedule to six nights with the addition of Sunday — which has been an unqualified success for the network, our affiliates and our advertisers. In addition to growing our schedule across the week, we also continue to add more year-round programming. The early renewal of these signature CW series gives us a head start on laying out the 2019-2020 season, and this is just the beginning. These shows provide a strong foundation for our multiplatform programming strategy, and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront. — Mark Pedowitz

The series being ordered for the 2019-2020 broadcast year include second seasons of The CW’s freshman hits CHARMED and LEGACIES, as well as new seasons of ARROW (Season 8), BLACK LIGHTNING (Season 3), DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season 5), DYNASTY (Season 3), THE FLASH (Season 6), RIVERDALE (Season 4), SUPERGIRL (Season 5), and SUPERNATURAL (Season 15).

Stay tuned for specific premiere dates for each series.