Filed Under:CW Shows, Penn and Teller: Fool Us, TV Schedule, Whose Line Is It Anyway
Photo Credit: The CW


Follow CWPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Get ready to laugh so hard that you cry with encore episodes of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? coming this spring. Also, find out if Penn and Teller can be tricked with encore episodes of FOOL US airing in March and April. 

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US repeat episodes will air on Monday, March 25 at 9 p.m. and Friday, April 12 at 9 p.m. WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? repeat episodes will air back-to-back on Friday, April 12 from 8-9 p.m.

To recap:

Monday, March 25
8-9 PM- ARROW
9-10 PM- PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)

Friday, April 12
8-8:30 PM- WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)
8:30-9 PM- WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)
9-10 PM- PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)
[note: DYNASTY will be preempted this night]

Who’s ready for the magic and laughter? Sound off in the comments!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: