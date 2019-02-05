



By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Get ready to laugh so hard that you cry with encore episodes of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? coming this spring. Also, find out if Penn and Teller can be tricked with encore episodes of FOOL US airing in March and April.

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US repeat episodes will air on Monday, March 25 at 9 p.m. and Friday, April 12 at 9 p.m. WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? repeat episodes will air back-to-back on Friday, April 12 from 8-9 p.m.



To recap:



Monday, March 25

8-9 PM- ARROW

9-10 PM- PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)



Friday, April 12

8-8:30 PM- WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)

8:30-9 PM- WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)

9-10 PM- PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)

[note: DYNASTY will be preempted this night]

Who’s ready for the magic and laughter? Sound off in the comments!