By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Winter is in full swing in Philly, so while you’re bundled up with sweaters, scarves, and gloves, look forward to warmer days ahead. The spring will usher in a new fashion forecast, filled with bright colors and fun patterns. Check out five huge trends you’ll see in spring 2019 below.
(1) Tie Dye
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 08: Model Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the R13 show during New York Fashion Week on September 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
(2) Feathers
PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 23: A model walks the runway during the Ashi Studio Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty Images)
(3) Bike shorts
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Model Gabrielle Caunesil seen in the streets of Manhattan during the New York Fashion Week SS19 on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Timur Emek/Getty Images)
(4) Polka dots
A model presents a creation by RVDK Ronald van der Kemp during the 2019 Spring-Summer Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris, on January 23, 2019. (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images)
(5) Neon
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 12: Ashley Graham is seen arriving Glamour’s annual Women of the Year on November 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
What do you think of these trends? Sound off in the comments!
