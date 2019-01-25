Filed Under:Valentine's Day
By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — For those of you sticking to a New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, we commend you. But Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and you deserve a treat! Check out three easy and tasty dessert recipes below.

VALENTINE CUPID CHOW

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1 cup milk chocolate chips
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 9 cups Chex cereal
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 cup M&Ms
  • Sprinkles of your choice

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Combine peanut butter, butter, and chocolate chips in a microwavable bowl.
  2. Microwave for 1 minute, then stir until melted and creamy. Add vanilla and stir. In a large bowl with a cover, pour chocolate mixture over cereal.
  3. Cover and shake until cereal is evenly coated. Sprinkle powdered sugar over cereal. Cover and shake until evenly coated. Add M&Ms and sprinkles of your choice.

Credit: craftymorning.com

VALENTINE’S DAY MARSHMALLOW WANDS

INGREDIENTS:

  • Regular sized marshmallows
  • Ghirardelli Chocolate Melting Wafers/ Chocolate Chips
  • Wilton Red Candy Melts
  • Wilton Bright Pink Candy Melts
  • Wilton Bright White Candy Melts
  • Valentine’s Day sprinkles
  • Valentines’ Mix M&Ms
  • Wilton Lollipop Sticks

DIRECTIONS:

  1. For each Marshmallow Pop, find 3 marshmallows that are approximately the same size an skewer them with a lollipop stick.
  2. Place 20-25 chocolate wafers in the pan and microwave them for 30 seconds, check them, give them a stir and then microwave again for 10 seconds more. Repeat process until chocolate is almost completely melted.
  3. Use a spoon to help cover the marshmallows and also to smooth out the chocolate once it was on the marshmallows.
  4. Allow the marshmallow pops to cool and the chocolate to harden.
  5. Melt 15-20 Wilton Red, Bright White, Bright Pink and Pink Candy Melts in individual Ziploc bags.
  6. Once melted, cut the tip off the bags.
  7. Alternating colors, drizzle the melted candy melts over the Marshmallow Pops.
  8. Optional decorating ideas: while chocolate is still warm sprinkle the Marshmallow Pops with sprinkles or Valentine’s M&Ms.
  9. Allow the drizzle on the Marshmallow Pops to harden before storing in an air-tight container.

Credit: twosisterscrafting.com

CHOCOLATE DIPPED HEART RICE KRISPIES TREATS

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3 tbsp butter
  • 1 package marshmallows 10oz. (about 40 regular sized ones/ 4 cups of mini marshmallows)
  • 5-6 cups Kellogg’s Rice Krispies cereal
  • 1 package white chocolate wafers
  • Pink food coloring (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

  1. In a large saucepan, melt butter over low hear. Add marshmallows and stir until completely melted. Remove from heat.
  2. Add Rice Krispies cereal. Stir until well coated
  3. Using a buttered spatula or wax paper, evenly press mixture into a 13x9x2 inch pan coated with cooking spray. Cool.
  4. Using a heart cookie cutter cut the treats and set on a plate.
  5. In a microwave safe bowl heat white chocolate wafers 30 seconds at a time. Stir until melted. If adding food color, stir in now.
  6. Once chocolate is melted dip the rice crispy treats half way in the chocolate.
  7. Place finished treats onto wax paper, and let it set up. It takes about 15 minutes.

Credit: eighteen25.com

Happy Valentine’s Day! ♥ 

