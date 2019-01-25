Comments
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ sbossert
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — For those of you sticking to a New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, we commend you. But Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and you deserve a treat! Check out three easy and tasty dessert recipes below.
VALENTINE CUPID CHOW
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1 cup milk chocolate chips
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 9 cups Chex cereal
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 cup M&Ms
- Sprinkles of your choice
DIRECTIONS:
- Combine peanut butter, butter, and chocolate chips in a microwavable bowl.
- Microwave for 1 minute, then stir until melted and creamy. Add vanilla and stir. In a large bowl with a cover, pour chocolate mixture over cereal.
- Cover and shake until cereal is evenly coated. Sprinkle powdered sugar over cereal. Cover and shake until evenly coated. Add M&Ms and sprinkles of your choice.
Credit: craftymorning.com
VALENTINE’S DAY MARSHMALLOW WANDS
INGREDIENTS:
- Regular sized marshmallows
- Ghirardelli Chocolate Melting Wafers/ Chocolate Chips
- Wilton Red Candy Melts
- Wilton Bright Pink Candy Melts
- Wilton Bright White Candy Melts
- Valentine’s Day sprinkles
- Valentines’ Mix M&Ms
- Wilton Lollipop Sticks
DIRECTIONS:
- For each Marshmallow Pop, find 3 marshmallows that are approximately the same size an skewer them with a lollipop stick.
- Place 20-25 chocolate wafers in the pan and microwave them for 30 seconds, check them, give them a stir and then microwave again for 10 seconds more. Repeat process until chocolate is almost completely melted.
- Use a spoon to help cover the marshmallows and also to smooth out the chocolate once it was on the marshmallows.
- Allow the marshmallow pops to cool and the chocolate to harden.
- Melt 15-20 Wilton Red, Bright White, Bright Pink and Pink Candy Melts in individual Ziploc bags.
- Once melted, cut the tip off the bags.
- Alternating colors, drizzle the melted candy melts over the Marshmallow Pops.
- Optional decorating ideas: while chocolate is still warm sprinkle the Marshmallow Pops with sprinkles or Valentine’s M&Ms.
- Allow the drizzle on the Marshmallow Pops to harden before storing in an air-tight container.
Credit: twosisterscrafting.com
CHOCOLATE DIPPED HEART RICE KRISPIES TREATS
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 tbsp butter
- 1 package marshmallows 10oz. (about 40 regular sized ones/ 4 cups of mini marshmallows)
- 5-6 cups Kellogg’s Rice Krispies cereal
- 1 package white chocolate wafers
- Pink food coloring (optional)
DIRECTIONS:
- In a large saucepan, melt butter over low hear. Add marshmallows and stir until completely melted. Remove from heat.
- Add Rice Krispies cereal. Stir until well coated
- Using a buttered spatula or wax paper, evenly press mixture into a 13x9x2 inch pan coated with cooking spray. Cool.
- Using a heart cookie cutter cut the treats and set on a plate.
- In a microwave safe bowl heat white chocolate wafers 30 seconds at a time. Stir until melted. If adding food color, stir in now.
- Once chocolate is melted dip the rice crispy treats half way in the chocolate.
- Place finished treats onto wax paper, and let it set up. It takes about 15 minutes.
Credit: eighteen25.com
Happy Valentine’s Day! ♥