By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Mädchen Amick stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, Jan. 22, where she talked about her Riverdale character and what life was like before she started playing Alice Cooper on the small screen.

During the interview, co-host Kelly Ripa, who happens to be starring in Riverdale as Hiram Lodge’s mistress, Mrs. Mulwray, revealed that she is a big fan of Alice Cooper.

“I have to tell you, I love you on Riverdale. I think I’ve told you this before your lines make me laugh, the way you deliver your lines make me laugh so much, even when it’s terrifying, sad or awful, I’m still [laughing] because you’re so talented,” Ripa said.

Amick then elaborated on Alice Cooper’s blunt personality that Ripa enjoys so much.

“Mama Coop is a hot mess… She’s kind of like a bowl in the china shop. She doesn’t quite know how to ease her way into situations, she just calls it how it is,” Amick said.

Amick also explained what the showrunners envisioned for Riverdale for those unfamiliar with the show.

“Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] and Sarah Schechter, they both sort of talked about that they wanted to bring the wholesome, small town Archie Comics, and then they threw it into the world of Twin Peaks. You know, like murder mystery, dark, underbelly of a small town,” she said.

Oddly enough, Twin Peaks was Amick’s start in television. She was only a teenager, around 16 or 17, when she starred in the ’90s crime drama. After Twin Peaks, Amick went on to star in Central Park West, a CBS soap opera that aired in the mid ’90s. And later, she almost became Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw but ended up turning the offer down.

“So, my [Central Park West] character was spun off to be in Sex in the City, and I got the phone call and I got the offer. Central Park West was hard for me to do anyway because my babies were little… they were 4 and 5, and I turned it [Sex in the City] down. I was like I can’t do another hour show, I’m not going to be there as a mom, and then it became Sex in the City,” Amick said.

Despite Sex and the City’s massive success, Amick doesn’t regret passing on the opportunity.

“It was Sex in the City because of Sarah Jessica Parker. I mean, she killed it, that was her moment, that was her show,” she explained.

Over the years, Amick has starred in a number of notable shows, including Gossip Girl, Witches of East End, and the 2017 reboot of Twin Peaks. And of course, viewers now get to watch Amick portray Alice Cooper every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.