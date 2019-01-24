Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Attention: CW fans, brace yourselves for exciting, new programming. First up, spinoffs have been confirmed for Riverdale and Jane the Virgin.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced the spinoff news on Twitter captioning his post, “The #Riverdale universe expands! Thrilled to be bringing the adventures of Katy Keene and her New York pals to life! Extra-thrilled to be doing this with my pal Michael Grassi @thatthingofwhen!”

The #Riverdale universe expands! Thrilled to be bringing the adventures of Katy Keene and her New York pals to life! Extra-thrilled to be doing this with my pal Michael Grassi @thatthingofwhen! ❤️🧨💥💎💋💃🏻👠👛🧵👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/NsM82bv1AE — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) January 24, 2019

Check out the official Katy Keene synopsis below.

A Riverdale spinoff, KATY KEENE follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. This musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.

Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi will executive produce along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater.

In addition to Riverdale, Jane the Virgin also got a spinoff series titled Jane the Novela. Gina Rodriguez took to Twitter to share the news with fans. “We got good news from the CW! Jane will be birthing a SPIN OFF!!!!! Jane The Novelas!!! @CWJaneTheVirgin @TheCW,” the actress wrote.

We got good news from the CW! Jane will be birthing a SPIN OFF!!!!! Jane The Novelas!!! @CWJaneTheVirgin @TheCW pic.twitter.com/faKvD3eAZf — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 24, 2019

Jane the Novela’s logline is below.

A telenovela anthology series in the tradition of JANE THE VIRGIN, where each season is based on a different fictional novel “written by” Jane Villanueva and narrated by the author herself. The first installment takes place at a Napa Valley Vineyard, where family secrets (and family members) don’t stay buried for long.

Jane the Virgin showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and Gina Rodriguez are among the spinoff’s executive producers.

The new programming doesn’t stop with these two spinoff series. The Lost Boys, which is based on the 1987 film, and an untitled Nancy Drew project, is also in the works at The CW. The shows’ summaries are below.

The Lost Boys:

Welcome to sunny seaside Santa Carla, home to a beautiful boardwalk, all the cotton candy you can eat…and a secret underworld of vampires. After the sudden death of their father, two brothers move to Santa Carla with their mother, who hopes to start anew in the town where she grew up. But the brothers find themselves drawn deeper and deeper into the seductive world of Santa Carla’s eternally beautiful and youthful undead.

Untitled Nancy Drew Project: