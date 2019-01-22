Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — It’s nearing that time of year again — time for Riverdale High’s spring musical! Last year, the Riverdale cast took on Carrie: The Musical, and this year they’re tackling Heathers: The Musical, based on the 1989 hit teen movie.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the news on Twitter captioning his post, “It’s true. Get your scrunchies ready for some ‘Big Fun’ as #Riverdale High does ‘Heathers’ for its spring musical!!”

It’s true. Get your scrunchies ready for some “Big Fun” as #Riverdale High does “Heathers” for its spring musical!! 💥💪🏼💎🧨💋👨🏻‍💻🧯 pic.twitter.com/os4qPhhZHR — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) January 17, 2019

Cheryl, Veronica, and Betty will be playing the three Heathers. Check out the full cast list below.

Who’s looking forward to Riverdale High’s spring musical? Sound off in the comments!

The musical episode, “Big Fun,” will air Wednesday, March 20 at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.