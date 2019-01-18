Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Nina Dobrev stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, Jan. 16, and viewers fired away asking the The Vampire Diaries alumna all of their burning questions.
One viewer asked if Dobrev, who left TVD in 2015, two seasons before the finale, was satisfied with the show’s ending.
“I think the show had a satisfying, awesome [ending]. For me it was great because I got to go back and be part of the finale and pay homage to characters. So, I was really happy with it for sure,” Dobrev said.
After reliving her days as Elena Gilbert, Dobrev was asked about her friendship with her former co-star/ ex-boyfriend, Ian Somerhalder and his wife, Nikki Reed. Dobrev and Somerhalder dated for over three years and eventually broke up in 2013.
“Do you see Ian, and now that he’s married, is it weird that you’re friends with both him and his wife?” Roman from Nashville, Tennessee asked the actress.
“I don’t think that’s weird at all. I think that’s great. I think, ‘Why can’t everyone be friends?’ I think that they have a beautiful baby and they are happy and so am I and what’s bad about that? I don’t see any problem with that,” Dobrev replied.
Being a dad- it’s the best role I’ve ever gotten to play. The only one I’ve ever been good at… Happy late(ish) Father’s Day dads. I hope we can all remember that society is a direct reflection of our parenting. So, whatever we can do to step it up and really double down by investing in our kids, teaching them and being present with them; our world will be truly better. I know it’s hard out there but we can do this-I’m proud to one of you now…
You can see Dobrev on the small screen once again, just not in a supernatural drama series this time. The actress stars in the new sitcom Fam, which airs Tuesday nights at 9:30 p.m. on CBS3.