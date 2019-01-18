Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Nina Dobrev stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, Jan. 16, and viewers fired away asking the The Vampire Diaries alumna all of their burning questions.

One viewer asked if Dobrev, who left TVD in 2015, two seasons before the finale, was satisfied with the show’s ending.

“I think the show had a satisfying, awesome [ending]. For me it was great because I got to go back and be part of the finale and pay homage to characters. So, I was really happy with it for sure,” Dobrev said.

After reliving her days as Elena Gilbert, Dobrev was asked about her friendship with her former co-star/ ex-boyfriend, Ian Somerhalder and his wife, Nikki Reed. Dobrev and Somerhalder dated for over three years and eventually broke up in 2013.

“Do you see Ian, and now that he’s married, is it weird that you’re friends with both him and his wife?” Roman from Nashville, Tennessee asked the actress.

“I don’t think that’s weird at all. I think that’s great. I think, ‘Why can’t everyone be friends?’ I think that they have a beautiful baby and they are happy and so am I and what’s bad about that? I don’t see any problem with that,” Dobrev replied.

You can see Dobrev on the small screen once again, just not in a supernatural drama series this time. The actress stars in the new sitcom Fam, which airs Tuesday nights at 9:30 p.m. on CBS3.