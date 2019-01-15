Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Jesse L. Martin, who plays Detective Joe West on The Flash, has returned to his old stomping grounds of Central City.

Back in October, it was announced that Martin had suffered a back injury and would be taking a medical leave of absence from filming.

“We wish him a full and speedy recovery and look forward to his return as Detective Joe West,” a studio representative said.

Showrunner Todd Helbing talked with TVLine about Martin’s return to The CW show.

“There’s an explanation, and then there’s another sort of thing down the line that will give more explanation as to why [Joe] was gone for so long,” Helbing teased.

Martin’s castmates are enjoying having him back on set. Danielle Nicolet [Cecille Horton] and Candice Patton [Iris West] shared their excitement on Instagram. Check it out below!

Who’s looking forward to Joe’s return? Sound off in the comments!

The Flash airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.