Jesse L. Martin Set to Return To 'The Flash'Jesse L. Martin, who plays Detective Joe West on 'The Flash,' has returned to his old stomping grounds of Central City.

February Schedule UpdatesThere's some magical programming coming to The CW this February.

The CW Announces Midseason Premiere DatesIt's the moment we've all been waiting for -- The CW's midseason premiere dates have finally been announced!

Are Archie & Josie 'Riverdale's' Next Big Couple? The midseason finale of 'Riverdale' aired earlier this month, and fans are already predicting what's to come when the show returns in 2019. One theory that's gained popularity on social media is that Archie and Josie become an item.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan To Reprise John Winchester Role For 'Supernatural's' 300th EpisodeJeffrey Dean Morgan, who played John Winchester in early seasons of 'Supernatural,' is going to reprise his role for the show's 300th episode.

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's' Rachel Bloom Nominated For Critics' Choice Award