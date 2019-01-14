Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The critics have spoken and recognized the best in film and television. All American’s Taye Diggs hosted the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday night, and between an opening musical number by the host himself and two ties in two separate categories, it was quite an eventful evening. Check out the complete list of nominees and winners below.

FILM

Best Picture

WINNER: ROMA

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

First Man

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Actor

WINNER: Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Ryan Gosling, First Man

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actress

TIE WINNER: Glenn Close, The Wife

TIE WINNER: Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Yalitza Aparicio, ROMA

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Young Actor/Actress

WINNER: Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace

Ed Oxenbould, Wildlife

Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place

Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give

Sunny Suljic, Mid90s

Best Acting Ensemble

WINNER: The Favourite

Black Panther

Crazy Rich Asians

Vice

Widows

Best Director

WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA

Damien Chazelle, First Man

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Animated Feature

WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Grinch

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Best Action Movie

WINNER: Mission : Impossible – Fallout

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Deadpool 2

Ready Player One

Widows

Best Comedy

WINNER: Crazy Rich Asians

Deadpool 2

The Death of Stalin

The Favourite

Game Night

Sorry to Bother You

Best Actor in a Comedy

WINNER: Christian Bale, Vice

Jason Bateman, Game Night

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Lakeith Stanfield, Sorry to Bother You

Best Actress in a Comedy

WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Rachel McAdams, Game Night

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie

WINNER : A Quiet Place

Annihilation

Halloween

Hereditary

Suspiria

Best Foreign Language Film

WINNER: ROMA

Burning

Capernaum

Cold War

Shoplifters

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Paul Schrader, First Reformed

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Adam McKay, Vice

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck and John Krasinski, A Quiet Place

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters, A Star Is Born

Josh Singer, First Man

Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA

James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk

Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born

Rachel Morrison, Black Panther

Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Linus Sandgren, First Man

Best Production Design

WINNER: Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Black Panther

Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez, Roma

Nelson Coates and Andrew Baseman, Crazy Rich Asians

Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, The Favourite

Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas, First Man

John Myhre and Gordon Sim, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Editing

WINNER: Tom Cross, First Man

Jay Cassidy, A Star Is Born

Hank Corwin, Vice

Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, ROMA

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite

Joe Walker, Widows

Best Hair and Makeup

WINNER: Vice

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Suspiria

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Ready Player One

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Ruth Carter, Black Panther

Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots

Julian Day, Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Song

WINNER: “Shallow,” A Star Is Born

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’

“I’ll Fight,” RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns

“Trip a Little Light Fantastic,” Mary Poppins Returns

Best Score

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Kris Bowers, Green Book

Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

TELEVISION

Best Comedy Series

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Atlanta

Barry

The Good Place

The Kominsky Method

The Middle

One Day at a Time

Schitt’s Creek

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Bill Hader, Barry

Hank Azaria, Brockmire

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Allison Janney, Mom

Justina Machado, One Day at a Time

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Issa Rae, Insecure

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Henry Winkler, Barry

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Nico Santos, Superstore

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Laurie Metcalf, The Conner s

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time

Zoe Perry, Young Sheldon

Annie Potts, Young Sheldon

Miriam Shor, Younger

Best Drama Series

WINNER: The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Good Fight

Homecoming

Killing Eve

My Brilliant Friend

Pose

Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Diego Luna, Narcos: Mexico

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Best Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Elizabeth Olsen, Sorry for Your Loss

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Noah Emmerich, The Americans

Richard Cabral, Mayans M.C.

Asia Kate Dillon, Billions

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Richard Schiff, The Good Docto r

Shea Whigham, Homecoming

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Thandie Newton, Westworld

Dina Shihabi, Jack Ryan

Julia Garner, Ozark

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Holly Taylor, The Americans

Best Limited Series

WINNER: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

A Very English Scandal

American Vandal

Escape at Dannemora

Genius: Picasso

Sharp Objects

Best Movie Made for TV

WINNER: Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Icebox

King Lear

My Dinner With Hervé

Notes From the Field

The Tale

Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

WINNER: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemor a

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

TIE WINNER: Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

TIE WINNER: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Carrie Coon, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Anna Deavere Smith, Notes From the Field

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

WINNER: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Eric Lange, Escape at Dannemor a

Alex Rich, Genius: Picasso

Peter Sarsgaard, The Looming Towe r

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

WINNER: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Ellen Burstyn, The Tale

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Julia Garner, Dirty John

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Elizabeth Perkins, Sharp Objects

Best Animated Series

WINNER: BoJack Horseman

Adventure Time

Archer

Bob’s Burgers

The Simpsons

South Park

