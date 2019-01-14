Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The critics have spoken and recognized the best in film and television. All American’s Taye Diggs hosted the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday night, and between an opening musical number by the host himself and two ties in two separate categories, it was quite an eventful evening. Check out the complete list of nominees and winners below.
FILM
Best Picture
- WINNER: ROMA
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Green Book
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Mary Poppins Returns
- A Star Is Born
- Vice
Best Actor
- WINNER: Christian Bale, Vice
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
- Ryan Gosling, First Man
- Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actress
- TIE WINNER: Glenn Close, The Wife
- TIE WINNER: Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
- Yalitza Aparicio, ROMA
- Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
- Toni Collette, Hereditary
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actor
- WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
- Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Best Supporting Actress
- WINNER: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Claire Foy, First Man
- Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Young Actor/Actress
- WINNER: Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
- Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace
- Ed Oxenbould, Wildlife
- Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place
- Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give
- Sunny Suljic, Mid90s
Best Acting Ensemble
- WINNER: The Favourite
- Black Panther
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Vice
- Widows
Best Director
- WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
- Damien Chazelle, First Man
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Peter Farrelly, Green Book
- Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
- Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
- Adam McKay, Vice
Best Animated Feature
- WINNER: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- The Grinch
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
Best Action Movie
- WINNER: Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Black Panther
- Deadpool 2
- Ready Player One
- Widows
Best Comedy
- WINNER: Crazy Rich Asians
- Deadpool 2
- The Death of Stalin
- The Favourite
- Game Night
- Sorry to Bother You
Best Actor in a Comedy
- WINNER: Christian Bale, Vice
- Jason Bateman, Game Night
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
- John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
- Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
- Lakeith Stanfield, Sorry to Bother You
Best Actress in a Comedy
- WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
- Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
- Rachel McAdams, Game Night
- Charlize Theron, Tully
- Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie
- WINNER: A Quiet Place
- Annihilation
- Halloween
- Hereditary
- Suspiria
Best Foreign Language Film
- WINNER: ROMA
- Burning
- Capernaum
- Cold War
- Shoplifters
Best Original Screenplay
- WINNER: Paul Schrader, First Reformed
- Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
- Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
- Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
- Adam McKay, Vice
- Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly, Green Book
- Bryan Woods, Scott Beck and John Krasinski, A Quiet Place
Best Adapted Screenplay
- WINNER: Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther
- Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters, A Star Is Born
- Josh Singer, First Man
- Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Best Cinematography
- WINNER: Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
- James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born
- Rachel Morrison, Black Panther
- Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
- Linus Sandgren, First Man
Best Production Design
- WINNER: Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Black Panther
- Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez, Roma
- Nelson Coates and Andrew Baseman, Crazy Rich Asians
- Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, The Favourite
- Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas, First Man
- John Myhre and Gordon Sim, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Editing
- WINNER: Tom Cross, First Man
- Jay Cassidy, A Star Is Born
- Hank Corwin, Vice
- Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, ROMA
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite
- Joe Walker, Widows
Best Hair and Makeup
- WINNER: Vice
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Suspiria
Best Visual Effects
- WINNER: Black Panther
- Avengers: Infinity War
- First Man
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Ready Player One
Best Costume Design
- WINNER: Ruth Carter, Black Panther
- Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots
- Julian Day, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Sandy Powell, The Favourite
- Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Song
- WINNER: “Shallow,” A Star Is Born
- “All the Stars,” Black Panther
- “Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’
- “I’ll Fight,” RBG
- “The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
- “Trip a Little Light Fantastic,” Mary Poppins Returns
Best Score
- WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, First Man
- Kris Bowers, Green Book
- Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
- Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
- Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
TELEVISION
Best Comedy Series
- WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Atlanta
- Barry
- The Good Place
- The Kominsky Method
- The Middle
- One Day at a Time
- Schitt’s Creek
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- WINNER: Bill Hader, Barry
- Hank Azaria, Brockmire
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
- Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Justina Machado, One Day at a Time
- Debra Messing, Will & Grace
- Issa Rae, Insecure
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- WINNER: Henry Winkler, Barry
- William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
- Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
- Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
- Nico Santos, Superstore
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- WINNER: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Laurie Metcalf, The Conners
- Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time
- Zoe Perry, Young Sheldon
- Annie Potts, Young Sheldon
- Miriam Shor, Younger
Best Drama Series
- WINNER: The Americans
- Better Call Saul
- The Good Fight
- Homecoming
- Killing Eve
- My Brilliant Friend
- Pose
- Succession
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Matthew Rhys, The Americans
- Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
- Diego Luna, Narcos: Mexico
- Richard Madden, Bodyguard
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Elizabeth Olsen, Sorry for Your Loss
- Julia Roberts, Homecoming
- Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Noah Emmerich, The Americans
- Richard Cabral, Mayans M.C.
- Asia Kate Dillon, Billions
- Justin Hartley, This Is Us
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Richard Schiff, The Good Doctor
- Shea Whigham, Homecoming
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Thandie Newton, Westworld
- Dina Shihabi, Jack Ryan
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Holly Taylor, The Americans
Best Limited Series
- WINNER: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- A Very English Scandal
- American Vandal
- Escape at Dannemora
- Genius: Picasso
- Sharp Objects
Best Movie Made for TV
- WINNER: Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
- Icebox
- King Lear
- My Dinner With Hervé
- Notes From the Field
- The Tale
Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
- WINNER: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
- Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
- Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
- TIE WINNER: Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- TIE WINNER: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Connie Britton, Dirty John
- Carrie Coon, The Sinner
- Laura Dern, The Tale
- Anna Deavere Smith, Notes From the Field
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
- WINNER: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
- Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
- Eric Lange, Escape at Dannemora
- Alex Rich, Genius: Picasso
- Peter Sarsgaard, The Looming Tower
- Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
- WINNER: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Ellen Burstyn, The Tale
- Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Julia Garner, Dirty John
- Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Elizabeth Perkins, Sharp Objects
Best Animated Series
- WINNER: BoJack Horseman
- Adventure Time
- Archer
- Bob’s Burgers
- The Simpsons
- South Park
