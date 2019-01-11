Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — The CW’s midseason premiere dates have finally been announced! Check out the schedule below.
JANE THE VIRGIN will premiere on Wednesday, Mar. 27 at 9 PM.
IN THE DARK will premiere on Thursday, Apr. 4 at 9 PM. An encore of the premiere episode will air Wednesday, Apr. 10 from 8-9 PM.
THE 100 will premiere on Tuesday, Apr. 30 at 9 PM.
IZOMBIE will premiere on Thursday, May 2 at 8 PM.
DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW will return with original episodes on Monday, Apr. 1 at 8 PM. It will now air from 8-9 PM on Mondays.
New episodes of ARROW will slide to air Mondays at 9 PM starting Apr. 15.
A new one-hour PENN & TELLER: FOOL US special (working title PENN & TELLER: APRIL FOOL US DAY 2019) will air on Monday, Apr. 1 at 9 PM.
A repeat episode of ARROW will air one-time-only on Monday, Apr. 8 at 9 PM.
Please see below for a schedule recap.
Wednesdays, starting Mar. 27
8-9 PM- RIVERDALE
9-10 PM- JANE THE VIRGIN
Monday, Apr. 1
8-9 PM- DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW
9-10 PM- PENN & TELLER: FOOL US SPECIAL
Thursdays, starting Apr. 4
8-9 PM- SUPERNATURAL
9-10 PM- IN THE DARK
Monday, Apr. 8
8-9 PM- DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW
9-10 PM- ARROW (R)
Wednesday, Apr. 10
8-9 PM- IN THE DARK (R)
9-10 PM- JANE THE VIRGIN
Mondays, starting Apr. 15
8-9 PM- DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW
9-10 PM- ARROW
Tuesdays, starting Apr. 30
8-9 PM- THE FLASH
9-10 PM- THE 100
Thursdays, starting May 2
8-9 PM- IZOMBIE
9-10 PM- IN THE DARK
What are you most looking forward to watching? Sound off in the comments!