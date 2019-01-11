Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — The CW’s midseason premiere dates have finally been announced! Check out the schedule below.

JANE THE VIRGIN will premiere on Wednesday, Mar. 27 at 9 PM.

IN THE DARK will premiere on Thursday, Apr. 4 at 9 PM. An encore of the premiere episode will air Wednesday, Apr. 10 from 8-9 PM.

THE 100 will premiere on Tuesday, Apr. 30 at 9 PM.

IZOMBIE will premiere on Thursday, May 2 at 8 PM.

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW will return with original episodes on Monday, Apr. 1 at 8 PM. It will now air from 8-9 PM on Mondays.

New episodes of ARROW will slide to air Mondays at 9 PM starting Apr. 15.

A new one-hour PENN & TELLER: FOOL US special (working title PENN & TELLER: APRIL FOOL US DAY 2019) will air on Monday, Apr. 1 at 9 PM.

A repeat episode of ARROW will air one-time-only on Monday, Apr. 8 at 9 PM.

Please see below for a schedule recap.

Wednesdays, starting Mar. 27

8-9 PM- RIVERDALE

9-10 PM- JANE THE VIRGIN

Monday, Apr. 1

8-9 PM- DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

9-10 PM- PENN & TELLER: FOOL US SPECIAL

Thursdays, starting Apr. 4

8-9 PM- SUPERNATURAL

9-10 PM- IN THE DARK

Monday, Apr. 8

8-9 PM- DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

9-10 PM- ARROW (R)

Wednesday, Apr. 10

8-9 PM- IN THE DARK (R)

9-10 PM- JANE THE VIRGIN

Mondays, starting Apr. 15

8-9 PM- DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

9-10 PM- ARROW

Tuesdays, starting Apr. 30

8-9 PM- THE FLASH

9-10 PM- THE 100

Thursdays, starting May 2

8-9 PM- IZOMBIE

9-10 PM- IN THE DARK

What are you most looking forward to watching? Sound off in the comments!