Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — There’s some magical programming coming to The CW this February. Repeat episodes of CHARMED will air on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. and on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m., followed by all-new episodes of LEGACIES at 9 p.m.



To recap:



Thursdays, Feb. 21 & Feb. 28:

8-9 PM- CHARMED (R)

9-10 PM- LEGACIES

[note: SUPERNATURAL will be preempted these nights]

Who’s looking forward to watching? Sound off in the comments!