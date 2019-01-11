Comments
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — There’s some magical programming coming to The CW this February. Repeat episodes of CHARMED will air on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. and on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m., followed by all-new episodes of LEGACIES at 9 p.m.
Thursdays, Feb. 21 & Feb. 28:
Photo Credit: The CW
Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — There’s some magical programming coming to The CW this February. Repeat episodes of CHARMED will air on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. and on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m., followed by all-new episodes of LEGACIES at 9 p.m.
To recap:
Thursdays, Feb. 21 & Feb. 28:
8-9 PM- CHARMED (R)
9-10 PM- LEGACIES
[note: SUPERNATURAL will be preempted these nights]
Who’s looking forward to watching? Sound off in the comments!