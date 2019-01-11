Filed Under:Charmed, CW Shows, Legacies, TV Schedule
Photo Credit: The CW

Follow CWPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — There’s some magical programming coming to The CW this February. Repeat episodes of CHARMED will air on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. and on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m., followed by all-new episodes of LEGACIES at 9 p.m.

To recap:

Thursdays, Feb. 21 & Feb. 28:
8-9 PM- CHARMED (R)
9-10 PM- LEGACIES
[note: SUPERNATURAL will be preempted these nights]

Who’s looking forward to watching? Sound off in the comments!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: