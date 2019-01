Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Tom Welling, who played Clark Kent in Smallville, is officially a dad. The actor and his fiancée, Jessica Rose Lee, welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, Jan 5.

The newborn, Thomson Wylde Welling, made his public debut on his mom’s Instagram on Monday.

Congratulations to the Welling family!