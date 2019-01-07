Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Following Ruby Rose’s debut as Batwoman in this year’s DC Crossover, “Elseworlds,” The CW has ordered a pilot for a stand-alone Batwoman series. Check out the show’s official description below.

Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

Caroline Dries, The Vampire Diaries showrunner, will write and executive produce the pilot. She’ll be joined by Greg Berlanti, a prolific writer for The CW. His works include: All American, Arrow, Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Riverdale, and Supergirl. Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Nutter will executive produce alongside Dries and Berlanti. Nutter, who directed the first episodes of The Flash and Arrow will be directing the Batwoman pilot as well.

