By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Taye Diggs, who plays Coach Billy Baker on All American, is stepping off the football field to host the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards.

The actor shared his excitement in a statement to E! News.

“I am truly honored and ridiculously excited to be hosting the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, especially since, as an actor, I recognize what a vital role the critics play in the entertainment industry today. We are all looking forward to a big night celebrating the best of the best in TV and film,” Diggs said.

Joey Berlin, the president of the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA), is also looking forward to having Diggs host the big night.

“We are thrilled to have Taye hosting this year’s ceremony. Taye is a star of both film and television, plus his illustrious stage career makes him especially qualified to lead our show. He promises to infuse the Critics’ Choice Awards with his infectious charm and humor and enrich what already promises to be a memorable night,” Berlin said.

Nominations for the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards were announced in December, and The CW’s own Rachel Bloom was nominated for “Best Actress in a Comedy Series.” Click here for the full list.

Tune in to The CW Philly Sunday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. to watch the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards hosted by Taye Diggs!