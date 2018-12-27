Comments
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — 2019 is days away, and if you’re still searching for the perfect dress to ring in the new year, we have you covered. Click the links below to shop sequins, metallic, and glitter galore!
- $16.00- Twist-Front Metallic Homecoming Dress
- $34.99- Glittery Dress
- $45.00- Petite Sequin Cami Mini Dress
- $70.80- Patterned Sequin Mini Dress
- $89.00- Motel Meli Plunging Sequin Mini Dress
Happy New Year! 🎉🎆