By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Charles Melton plays Reggie Mantle, the stereotypical jock and troublemaker on Riverdale, but he’s about to step into new territory. According to Variety, Mantle has been cast in the upcoming Bad Boys sequel, Bad Boys 4 Life. Vanessa Hudgens, who’s well-known for her role in the High School Musical franchise and Alexander Ludwig, whose film and television credits include The Hunger Games and Vikings, will co-star along Mantle.

Melton, Hudgens, and Ludwig will “play a modern, highly specialized police unit that collides with the old school Bad Boys (Will Smith and Martin Lawrence) when a new threat emerges in Miami.” Additional details have not been released.

Melton shared the news on Instagram captioning his post, “LETS GO.”

The actor’s Riverdale co-star/ girlfriend, Camila Mendes, also took to social media to share her excitement about her beau’s latest gig.

Bad Boys 4 Life will hit theaters in January 2020. Who’s looking forward to the sequel? Sound off in the comments!