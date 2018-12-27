Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Between Isobel leaving him to become a vampire and Jenna’s tragic death, it’s safe to say Alaric Saltzman hasn’t had the easiest love life. But, it looks like Matthew Davis, who played Alaric in The Vampire Diaries and The Originals and currently stars as the same character in Legacies, has found true love. On Sunday, Dec. 23, Davis proposed to his girlfriend Kiley Casciano in a food market, and just three hours later, the couple got married.

The actor took to Instagram to share the news writing in part, “When you ask your lover if they want to get married while shopping in the produce section of Erewhon, and 3 hours later you’re married on Christmas Eve Eve.”

The bride also shared her excitement with her Instagram followers captioning her post, “A very married Christmas. 12/23/2018 ❤️🎅 ”

Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Davis, from all of us at The CW Philly!