Philadelphia (CW Philly) — As 2018 comes to an end, it’s time to reflect on the year’s biggest trends. While neutrals can sometimes dominate the fashion scene, this past year was all about standing out in pink. Check out stars rocking pink in the slideshow below!
NICOLE KIDMANSANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 11: Nicole Kidman poses with the 'Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series' award for 'Big Little Lies' in the press room during The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
HAILEY BALDWINNEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Lily Aldridge (L) and Hailey Baldwin attend the Carolina Herrera front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
RIHANNABROOKLYN, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Rihanna attends Fenty Beauty's 1-year anniversary at Sephora inside JCPenney on September 14, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
TRACEE ELLIS ROSSLOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
BELLA HADIDPARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: Bella Hadid attends the Naked Heart France Gala Dinner as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 at Le Boeuf Sur Le Toit on September 27, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
KYLIE JENNERHOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 18: Kylie Jenner visits Houston Ulta Beauty to promote the exclusive launch of Kylie Cosmetics with the beauty retailer, starting this month on November 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Ulta Beauty)
KIM KARDASHIANCALABASAS, CA - DECEMBER 06: Kim Kardashian West attends KKW Beauty at ULTA Beauty at Courtyard at the Commons on December 6, 2018 in Calabasas, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for KKW Beauty)