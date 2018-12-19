Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Internet trolling is real, and sometimes even the most poised celebrities reach their breaking point. On Sunday, Dec. 16, Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart updated her Instagram Story and told her followers she’d be taking a break from Twitter.

“Do people on Twitter ever get tired of being so negative and disrespectful to literally everyone and everything? Are they really that miserable?” Reinhart asked.

“There’s hate everywhere. But especially on Twitter. It’s like a cesspool for evil 15-year-olds who don’t know what the hell they’re talking about and have nothing better to do,” she explained.

“Taking a break from that toxic site and the people on it who feel the need to attack me, my cast mates, my relationship and Riverdale,” she continued.

“Hate to break it to you online trolls: Spreading your hate and overall negativity online won’t make you any less miserable,” she added.

Reinhart ended her story with a simple, “K bye.”

Though Reinhart is fed up with the trolls, she does acknowledge the positive aspects of social media. Back in August, she was featured in Variety, where she discussed the good that can come from social media and why she uses her platform to speak out on mental health and body issues.

“I think social media is good in the sense that it’s created a big platform for a lot of artists who might not have had an opportunity to be seen, and it’s given us a chance as actors to differentiate ourselves from the characters we play. I live a very different life than Betty, and I feel like if you’re just watching the show and I didn’t have social media, you wouldn’t think I’m as outspoken as I am. So it’s a chance for us to express ourselves in a very personal way that we’re in complete control of. It doesn’t go to an editing room; it’s all directly from our fingertips,” she explained.

What do you think of Reinhart's decision to leave Twitter?