By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Sam and Dean learned the basics from their father, like how to hunt monsters, demons, and evil supernatural beings. And soon, their dad, John Winchester, will be back in town. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who played John Winchester in early seasons of Supernatural, is going to reprise his role for the show’s 300th episode.

Executive producer Andrew Dabb is looking forward to having Morgan back on set.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Jeffrey back for this milestone episode, and think fans will love what we have planned for his character… and a few other surprise guest stars,” Dabb said.

Morgan also seems excited for the episode. The actor posted a Supernatural script on Twitter with the caption, “there’s no place like home. xojd @cw_spn @JensenAckles @jarpad”

The 300th episode of Supernatural featuring Morgan will air Thursday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly. Will you be tuning in? Sound off in the comments!