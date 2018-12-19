Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Every year on Christmas morning, people reach inside their stockings to find the usual suspects: a toothbrush, a pack of gum, and socks. But, you don’t have to go with these predictable gifts. Check out the list below for seven unique stocking stuffers.
(1) Inspirational Pencil Set – $ 12.00
Click here to shop.
(2) Do Something Dice – $ 12.00
Click here to shop.
(3) Random Acts Of Kindness Kits – $10.00 – 15.00
Click here to shop.
(4) Bloody Mary Cocktail Branches – $ 18.00
Click here to shop.
(5) Stainless Steel Drinking Straws – $18.00
Click here to shop.
(6) Collapsible Water Bottle – $ 25.00
Click here to shop.
(7) Desktop Bowling – $ 35.00
Click here to shop.
Drop a comment below if you end up purchasing any of these uncommon gifts!
Happy Holidays! 🎄