Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — It’s been just over a week since Arrow’s Katie Cassidy tied the knot, and now, there’s another CW actor off the market. The Flash star Grant Gustin married LA Thoma on Saturday, Dec. 15 in Los Angeles.

It was a star-studded event, with a guest list including: Adam Kaplan, Ben Ross, Daveed Diggs, Jared Loftin, Leela Rothenberg, Max Chucker, RJ Brown, Taylor Trensch, as well as Supergirl’s Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist.

The newlyweds have yet to post on social media about their big day, but Gustin’s manager, Robert Stein, shared a touching photo on Instagram, writing in part, “What heartfelt joy is was to watch Grant and LA, surrounded by their family and friends, come together for a loving union.” Check out his post below.

We know Barry Allen has experienced love on various DC earths, but we’re thrilled he found his life partner here in the real world. Who’s happy for the Gustins? Sound off in the comments!