By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — ‘Tis the season for holiday greeting cards, and Kelly Ripa just set the bar. Instead of a traditional family portrait, Ripa decided to feature her husband’s on-screen wife and daughter. That’s right— Riverdale’s Marisol Nichols [Hermione Lodge] and Camila Mendes [Veronica Lodge] were the stars of the Consuelos family’s 2018 holiday card.

Ripa shared the card on Instagram writing, “Tired of fighting with the kids over the holiday card photo? Problem solved! Thanks @camimendes @marisolnichols @instasuelos (swipe to see actual family and don’t forget to read the fine print!)❄️☃️⭐️🎄”

Consuelos shared the card on Instagram as well and gave his wife the seal of approval writing in part, “Personally..I think it’s her best work..”

But not everybody in the Consuelos family was amused. The couple’s teenage daughter, Lola, commented, “Wtf.”

Mendes and Nichols shared their thoughts with Ripa, too. “As your newly adopted daughter, I’m a little hurt that I wasn’t included in the ‘actually family’ photo,” Mendes said. Nichols, on the other hand, called Ripa a “genius.”