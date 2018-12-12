Filed Under:Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, riverdale
Photo Credit: The CW

Follow CWPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — ‘Tis the season for holiday greeting cards, and Kelly Ripa just set the bar. Instead of a traditional family portrait, Ripa decided to feature her husband’s on-screen wife and daughter. That’s right Riverdale’s Marisol Nichols [Hermione Lodge] and Camila Mendes [Veronica Lodge] were the stars of the Consuelos family’s 2018 holiday card.

Ripa shared the card on Instagram writing, “Tired of fighting with the kids over the holiday card photo? Problem solved! Thanks @camimendes @marisolnichols @instasuelos (swipe to see actual family and don’t forget to read the fine print!)❄️☃️⭐️🎄”

Consuelos shared the card on Instagram as well and gave his wife the seal of approval writing in part, “Personally..I think it’s her best work..”

But not everybody in the Consuelos family was amused. The couple’s teenage daughter, Lola, commented, “Wtf.”

Mendes and Nichols shared their thoughts with Ripa, too. “As your newly adopted daughter, I’m a little hurt that I wasn’t included in the ‘actually family’ photo,” Mendes said. Nichols, on the other hand, called Ripa a “genius.”

What do you think of the Lodge’s Consuelos’ holiday card? Sound off in the comments! And remember to keep and eye out for Ripa’s Riverdale debut as Hiram’s mistress, Mrs. Mulwray.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: