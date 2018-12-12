Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

What’s your favorite thing to watch? Sports? What about a mystery? Are you a sucker for romance? No matter what you like, there’s a special for you coming to The CW Philly this winter!

The new one-hour special EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL 19 CLASSIC will air Tuesday, Jan. 8 from 9-10 PM.

The new one-hour special ROSWELL: MYSTERIES DECODED [working title] will air Thursday, Jan. 10 from 9-10 PM.

The special THE TOP 14 GREATEST VALENTINE’S DAY MOVIES OF ALL TIME will air on Thursday, Feb. 14 from 8-9 PM. (This one-hour special originally aired in 2018).

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? repeat episodes will air back-to-back on:

Friday, Feb. 15 from 8-9 PM

Friday, Feb. 22 from 8-9 PM

Friday, Mar. 1 from 8-9 PM

Friday, Mar. 8 from 8-9 PM

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US repeat episodes will air:

Friday, Feb. 15 at 9 PM

Friday, Feb. 22 at 9 PM

Friday, Mar. 1 at 9 PM

Friday, Mar. 8 at 9 PM

Please see below for a schedule recap.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

8-9 PM- SUPERGIRL (R) crossover

9-10 PM- EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL 19 CLASSIC

[note: THE FLASH and BLACK LIGHTNING will be preempted this night]

Thursday, Jan. 10

8-9 PM- SUPERNATURAL (R)

9-10 PM- ROSWELL: MYSTERIES DECODED [working title]

[note: LEGACIES will be preempted this night]

Thursday, Feb. 14

8-9 PM- THE TOP 14 GREATEST VALENTINE’S DAY MOVIES OF ALL TIME (R)

9-10 PM- LEGACIES (R)

[note: SUPERNATURAL will be preempted this night]

Fridays, Feb. 15 – Mar. 8

8-8:30 PM- WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)

8:30-9 PM- WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)

9-10 PM- PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (R)

[note: DYNASTY and CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND will be preempted these nights]

