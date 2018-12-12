Filed Under:2019 Critics' Choice Awards, CCA, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom

Follow CWPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Nominations for the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards were revealed on Monday morning, and The CW’s own Rachel Bloom made the cut!

Bloom, the Crazy-Ex Girlfriend co-creator and star, was nominated for “Best Actress in a Comedy Series.” She took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the nomination, writing, “I cannot thank the #btja enough for this #CriticsChoice nomination for my work on the final season of #CrazyExGirlfriend.”

Please see below for a full list of nominations in film and television.

FILM 

Best Picture

  • Black Panther
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • The Favourite
  • First Man
  • Green Book
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • ROMA
  • A Star Is Born
  • Vice

Best Actor

  • Christian Bale, Vice
  • Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
  • Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
  • Ryan Gosling, First Man
  • Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
  • Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actress

  • Yalitza Aparicio, ROMA
  • Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
  • Glenn Close, The Wife
  • Toni Collette, Hereditary
  • Olivia Colman, The Favourite
  • Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
  • Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actor

  • Mahershala Ali, Green Book
  • Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
  • Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
  • Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
  • Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Best Supporting Actress

  • Amy Adams, Vice
  • Claire Foy, First Man
  • Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased
  • Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Emma Stone, The Favourite
  • Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Young Actor/Actress

  • Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
  • Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace
  • Ed Oxenbould, Wildlife
  • Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place
  • Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give
  • Sunny Suljic, Mid90s

Best Acting Ensemble

  • Black Panther
  • Crazy Rich Asians
  • The Favourite
  • Vice
  • Widows

Best Director

  • Damien Chazelle, First Man
  • Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
  • Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
  • Peter Farrelly, Green Book
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
  • Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
  • Adam McKay, Vice

Best Animated Feature

  • The Grinch
  • Incredibles 2
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mirai
  • Ralph Breaks the Internet
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 

Best Action Movie

  • Avengers: Infinity War
  • Black Panther
  • Deadpool 2
  • Mission: Impossible – Fallout
  • Ready Player One
  • Widows

Best Comedy

  • Crazy Rich Asians
  • Deadpool 2
  • The Death of Stalin
  • The Favourite
  • Game Night
  • Sorry to Bother You

Best Actor in a Comedy

  • Christian Bale, Vice
  • Jason Bateman, Game Night
  • Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
  • John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
  • Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
  • Lakeith Stanfield, Sorry to Bother You 

Best Actress in a Comedy

  • Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
  • Olivia Colman, The Favourite
  • Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
  • Rachel McAdams, Game Night
  • Charlize Theron, Tully
  • Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie

  • Annihilation
  • Halloween
  • Hereditary
  • A Quiet Place
  • Suspiria

Best Foreign Language Film

  • Burning
  • Capernaum
  • Cold War
  • ROMA
  • Shoplifters

Best Original Screenplay

  • Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
  • Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
  • Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
  • Adam McKay, Vice
  • Paul Schrader, First Reformed
  • Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly, Green Book
  • Bryan Woods, Scott Beck and John Krasinski, A Quiet Place

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther
  • Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters, A Star Is Born
  • Josh Singer, First Man
  • Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Best Cinematography

  • Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
  • James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born
  • Rachel Morrison, Black Panther
  • Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
  • Linus Sandgren, First Man

Best Production Design

  • Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Black Panther
  • Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez, Roma
  • Nelson Coates and Andrew Baseman, Crazy Rich Asians
  • Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, The Favourite
  • Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas, First Man
  • John Myhre and Gordon Sim, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Editing

  • Jay Cassidy, A Star Is Born
  • Hank Corwin, Vice
  • Tom Cross, First Man
  • Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, ROMA
  • Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite
  • Joe Walker, Widows

Best Costume Design

  • Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots
  • Ruth Carter, Black Panther
  • Julian Day, Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Sandy Powell, The Favourite
  • Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Hair and Makeup

  • Black Panther
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favourite
  • Mary Queen of Scots
  • Suspiria
  • Vice

Best Visual Effects

  • Avengers: Infinity War
  • Black Panther
  • First Man
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • Mission: Impossible – Fallout
  • Ready Player One

Best Song

  • “All the Stars,” Black Panther
  • “Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’
  • “I’ll Fight,” RBG
  • “The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
  • “Shallow,” A Star Is Born
  • “Trip a Little Light Fantastic,” Mary Poppins Returns

Best Score

  • Kris Bowers, Green Book
  • Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
  • Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
  • Justin Hurwitz, First Man
  • Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

TELEVISION

Best Comedy Series

  • Atlanta
  • Barry
  • The Good Place
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • The Middle
  • One Day at a Time
  • Schitt’s Creek

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Hank Azaria, Brockmire
  • Ted Danson, The Good Place
  • Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
  • Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Allison Janney, Mom
  • Justina Machado, One Day at a Time
  • Debra Messing, Will & Grace
  • Issa Rae, Insecure 

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
  • Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
  • Nico Santos, Superstore
  • Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Betty Gilpin, GLOW
  • Laurie Metcalf, The Conners
  • Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time
  • Zoe Perry, Young Sheldon
  • Annie Potts, Young Sheldon
  • Miriam Shor, Younger

Best Drama Series

  • The Americans
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Good Fight
  • Homecoming
  • Killing Eve
  • My Brilliant Friend
  • Pose
  • Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series

  • Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
  • Diego Luna, Narcos: Mexico
  • Richard Madden, Bodyguard
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Billy Porter, Pose
  • Matthew Rhys, The Americans
  • Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Best Actress in a Drama Series

  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
  • Elizabeth Olsen, Sorry for Your Loss
  • Julia Roberts, Homecoming
  • Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Richard Cabral, Mayans M.C.
  • Asia Kate Dillon, Billions
  • Noah Emmerich, The Americans
  • Justin Hartley, This Is Us
  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
  • Richard Schiff, The Good Doctor
  • Shea Whigham, Homecoming

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Dina Shihabi, Jack Ryan
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Thandie Newton, Westworld
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
  • Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Holly Taylor, The Americans

Best Limited Series

  • A Very English Scandal
  • American Vandal
  • The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Escape at Dannemora
  • Genius: Picasso
  • Sharp Objects

Best Movie Made for TV

  • Icebox
  • Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
  • King Lear
  • My Dinner With Hervé
  • Notes From the Field
  • The Tale

Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

  • Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
  • Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
  • Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
  • Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
  • John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

  • Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
  • Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
  • Connie Britton, Dirty John
  • Carrie Coon, The Sinner
  • Laura Dern, The Tale
  • Anna Deavere Smith, Notes From the Field

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

  • Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
  • Eric Lange, Escape at Dannemora
  • Alex Rich, Genius: Picasso
  • Peter Sarsgaard, The Looming Tower
  • Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal 

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

  • Ellen Burstyn, The Tale
  • Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
  • Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Julia Garner, Dirty John
  • Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Elizabeth Perkins, Sharp Objects

Best Animated Series

  • Adventure Time
  • Archer
  • Bob’s Burgers
  • BoJack Horseman
  • The Simpsons
  • South Park

Tune in to The CW Philly Sunday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. for the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: