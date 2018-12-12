Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Nominations for the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards were revealed on Monday morning, and The CW’s own Rachel Bloom made the cut!
Bloom, the Crazy-Ex Girlfriend co-creator and star, was nominated for “Best Actress in a Comedy Series.” She took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the nomination, writing, “I cannot thank the #btja enough for this #CriticsChoice nomination for my work on the final season of #CrazyExGirlfriend.”
Please see below for a full list of nominations in film and television.
FILM
Best Picture
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Green Book
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Mary Poppins Returns
- ROMA
- A Star Is Born
- Vice
Best Actor
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
- Ryan Gosling, First Man
- Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actress
- Yalitza Aparicio, ROMA
- Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
- Glenn Close, The Wife
- Toni Collette, Hereditary
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali, Green Book
- Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Best Supporting Actress
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Claire Foy, First Man
- Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased
- Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Young Actor/Actress
- Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
- Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace
- Ed Oxenbould, Wildlife
- Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place
- Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give
- Sunny Suljic, Mid90s
Best Acting Ensemble
- Black Panther
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Favourite
- Vice
- Widows
Best Director
- Damien Chazelle, First Man
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
- Peter Farrelly, Green Book
- Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
- Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
- Adam McKay, Vice
Best Animated Feature
- The Grinch
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Action Movie
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Black Panther
- Deadpool 2
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Ready Player One
- Widows
Best Comedy
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Deadpool 2
- The Death of Stalin
- The Favourite
- Game Night
- Sorry to Bother You
Best Actor in a Comedy
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Jason Bateman, Game Night
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
- John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
- Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
- Lakeith Stanfield, Sorry to Bother You
Best Actress in a Comedy
- Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
- Rachel McAdams, Game Night
- Charlize Theron, Tully
- Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie
- Annihilation
- Halloween
- Hereditary
- A Quiet Place
- Suspiria
Best Foreign Language Film
- Burning
- Capernaum
- Cold War
- ROMA
- Shoplifters
Best Original Screenplay
- Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
- Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
- Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
- Adam McKay, Vice
- Paul Schrader, First Reformed
- Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly, Green Book
- Bryan Woods, Scott Beck and John Krasinski, A Quiet Place
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther
- Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters, A Star Is Born
- Josh Singer, First Man
- Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Best Cinematography
- Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
- James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born
- Rachel Morrison, Black Panther
- Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
- Linus Sandgren, First Man
Best Production Design
- Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Black Panther
- Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez, Roma
- Nelson Coates and Andrew Baseman, Crazy Rich Asians
- Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, The Favourite
- Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas, First Man
- John Myhre and Gordon Sim, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Editing
- Jay Cassidy, A Star Is Born
- Hank Corwin, Vice
- Tom Cross, First Man
- Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, ROMA
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite
- Joe Walker, Widows
Best Costume Design
- Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots
- Ruth Carter, Black Panther
- Julian Day, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Sandy Powell, The Favourite
- Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Hair and Makeup
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Suspiria
- Vice
Best Visual Effects
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Black Panther
- First Man
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Ready Player One
Best Song
- “All the Stars,” Black Panther
- “Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’
- “I’ll Fight,” RBG
- “The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
- “Shallow,” A Star Is Born
- “Trip a Little Light Fantastic,” Mary Poppins Returns
Best Score
- Kris Bowers, Green Book
- Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
- Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
- Justin Hurwitz, First Man
- Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
TELEVISION
Best Comedy Series
- Atlanta
- Barry
- The Good Place
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Middle
- One Day at a Time
- Schitt’s Creek
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Hank Azaria, Brockmire
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
- Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Justina Machado, One Day at a Time
- Debra Messing, Will & Grace
- Issa Rae, Insecure
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
- Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
- Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
- Nico Santos, Superstore
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Laurie Metcalf, The Conners
- Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time
- Zoe Perry, Young Sheldon
- Annie Potts, Young Sheldon
- Miriam Shor, Younger
Best Drama Series
- The Americans
- Better Call Saul
- The Good Fight
- Homecoming
- Killing Eve
- My Brilliant Friend
- Pose
- Succession
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
- Diego Luna, Narcos: Mexico
- Richard Madden, Bodyguard
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Elizabeth Olsen, Sorry for Your Loss
- Julia Roberts, Homecoming
- Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Richard Cabral, Mayans M.C.
- Asia Kate Dillon, Billions
- Noah Emmerich, The Americans
- Justin Hartley, This Is Us
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Richard Schiff, The Good Doctor
- Shea Whigham, Homecoming
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Dina Shihabi, Jack Ryan
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Holly Taylor, The Americans
Best Limited Series
- A Very English Scandal
- American Vandal
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Escape at Dannemora
- Genius: Picasso
- Sharp Objects
Best Movie Made for TV
- Icebox
- Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
- King Lear
- My Dinner With Hervé
- Notes From the Field
- The Tale
Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
- Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
- Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
- Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Connie Britton, Dirty John
- Carrie Coon, The Sinner
- Laura Dern, The Tale
- Anna Deavere Smith, Notes From the Field
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
- Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
- Eric Lange, Escape at Dannemora
- Alex Rich, Genius: Picasso
- Peter Sarsgaard, The Looming Tower
- Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
- Ellen Burstyn, The Tale
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Julia Garner, Dirty John
- Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Elizabeth Perkins, Sharp Objects
Best Animated Series
- Adventure Time
- Archer
- Bob’s Burgers
- BoJack Horseman
- The Simpsons
- South Park
Tune in to The CW Philly Sunday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. for the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards.