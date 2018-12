PHILADELPHIA (CW PHILLY) — Federal Donuts is being festive this holiday season.

The popular doughnut and fried chicken restaurant has launched six holiday-inspired doughnuts. These new jolly flavors are Eggnog, Sugar Plum, Fruit Cake, Frosty the Donut, Chocolate Peppermint and Gingerbread Man.

It’s time to have yourself a merry little SIXMAS✨❤️💚

Eggnog 🥛 Sugar Plum 🧚‍♀️ Fruit Cake 🍰 Frosty the Donut ☃️ White Chocolate Peppermint 🎄Gingerbread Man 🎅

📍In all shops now‼️🌟 pic.twitter.com/zCJg4h6BdK — FederalDonuts (@FederalDonuts) December 10, 2018

The holiday doughnuts are available at any of their Philadelphia locations and you can pre-order online at any time.

Online orders must be made by 7 p.m. the night before pick up.