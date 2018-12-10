Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Arrow star Katie Cassidy is a married woman. The actress tied the knot with Matthew Rodgers on Saturday, Dec. 8, in Sunset Key, Florida.

Cassidy took to Instagram to share a special moment from the couple’s big day. “I can’t help falling in love with you… YES! It’s official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband,” she captioned the post.

Throughout Arrow’s seven seasons, Cassidy has played an array of characters from different earths, including Laurel Lance, Black Canary, and most recently, Black Siren.

