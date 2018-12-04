Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — On Thursday, Nov. 15, a day before Supernatural’s 300th episode celebration, E! News tweeted to fans, asking them to submit any questions they had for the cast. With over 100 entries, E! got to work to get some answers. Check out some notable questions and responses from the cast below.

Most exciting thing for your character this season?

Jensen Ackles [Dean]: the unforeseen future

Jared Padalecki [Sam]: the nude scenes

Misha Collins [Castiel]: We get to see an earlier iteration of Castiel soon.

Episode you really love?

Jensen Ackles [Dean]: I would say the ones that they were either radically funny or radically emotional. I’ll pick one of each. Radically funny, eating doughnuts with Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster). Radically emotional, telling Sam about Dean’s experience in Hell.

Anything you’d like to see your character do more of?

Misha Collins [Castiel]: I’d love to see Cas become more human.

If you could be a writer on the show, which big bad would you choose?

Jensen Ackles [Dean]: Mark Pellegrino’s Lucifer. Come on… that’s just so fun. He’s so good.

Misha Collins [Castiel]: I’ve often fantasized about having Castiel become the big bad.

Jared Padalecki [Sam]: A shapeshifter where Sam turns into Dean, so we never see my corporeal form, and I get like eight days off.

How do you envision the show ending?

Misha Collins [Castiel]: I think the show is gonna end in a kind of Thelma & Louise manner. The cast will be in their late 70s, and they’ll drive off a cliff together.

Jensen Ackles [Dean]: I don’t.

What do you think of the cast’s answers? Sound off in the comments!

Click here to watch the full interview.

Supernatural airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly; the 300th episode will air in spring 2019.