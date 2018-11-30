Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Gina Gershon has been cast as Jughead’s mom, Gladys, on Riverdale, and Skeet Ulrich, who plays F.P. Jones in The CW series, is sounding off on what viewers can expect with her arrival.

Ulrich explained how F.P. is finally getting his life together and building a better relationship with his son, but Gladys could thwart his progress.

“I think there’s a lot to be worried about…As [with] most toxic relationships, there’s someone that just sets you off. The reunion is certainly not what he [F.P] would’ve wanted,” Ulrich said. Gladys is “just such a wildcard. You just don’t know what’s coming,” he continued.

Though F.P. might not enjoy Gladys’ arrival, Ulrich is looking forward to working with Gershon.

“I worked with Gina a long time ago. We did a Paul Schrader movie together called Touch and haven’t seen each other since. It’s great to work with her again. She’s really bringing something so unique and interesting [to the role],” he said.

