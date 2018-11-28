Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

There’s an exciting new special coming to The CW this January, so get your popcorn ready! The one-hour special THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME HONORS will air on Friday, Jan. 4 from 9-10 PM.



If you don’t have time to watch this year’s DC Crossover airing on Dec. 9, 10, and 11, you can catch up in January. Encores of the three crossover episodes will air over two nights: THE FLASH on Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 PM; ARROW on Monday, Jan. 7 at 9 PM; and SUPERGIRL on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8 PM.



Additionally, an encore of THE 4TH ANNUAL HOWIE MANDEL STAND-UP EXTRAVAGANZA will air Monday, Jan. 14 from 8-10 PM.



Please see below for a schedule recap.



Friday, Jan. 4

8-8:30 PM- WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)

8:30-9 PM- WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (R)

9-10 PM- THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME HONORS

[note: DYNASTY and CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND will be preempted this night]



Monday, Jan. 7

8-9 PM- THE FLASH (R) crossover

9-10 PM- ARROW (R) crossover

[note: DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW will be preempted this night]



Tuesday, Jan. 8

8-9 PM- SUPERGIRL (R) crossover

[note: THE FLASH and BLACK LIGHTNING will be preempted this night]



Monday, Jan. 14

8-10 PM- THE 4TH ANNUAL HOWIE MANDEL STAND-UP EXTRAVAGANZA (R)

[note: ARROW and DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW will be preempted this night]



What are you most looking forward to watching? Sound off in the comments!