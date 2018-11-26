Filed Under:Charmed, Gina Rodriguez, Jaime Camil, Jane The Virgin, Jennie Snyder Urman
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Leon Bennett/ Stringer

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Jaime Camil, who plays Rogelio de la Vega on Jane The Virgin, will guest star on an upcoming episode of Charmed. 

Camil should feel right at home on the Charmed set, as the show’s co-creator, Jennie Snyder Urman, is also the showrunner of Jane The Virgin. Additionally, back in August, it was announced that Gina Rodriguez will direct an episode of Charmed, which happens to be the same episode Camil is starring in.

The actor took to Twitter to share the casting news with his followers writing in part, “I’ll be hanging out with family,” and he tagged Rodriguez and Snyder Urman.

Camil’s character on Charmed, Mr. Morales, is described as “the brash and eccentric new Music Director of Hilltowne University’s a cappella group, The Hilltones.”

Who’s looking forward to meeting Mr. Morales? Sound off in the comments!

Charmed airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly.

