By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Jaime Camil, who plays Rogelio de la Vega on Jane The Virgin, will guest star on an upcoming episode of Charmed.

Camil should feel right at home on the Charmed set, as the show’s co-creator, Jennie Snyder Urman, is also the showrunner of Jane The Virgin. Additionally, back in August, it was announced that Gina Rodriguez will direct an episode of Charmed, which happens to be the same episode Camil is starring in.

The actor took to Twitter to share the casting news with his followers writing in part, “I’ll be hanging out with family,” and he tagged Rodriguez and Snyder Urman.

Thank you for having me @cw_charmed 🙏🏼☺️ It’ll be fun playing with you all! And yes @themaureenlee… It’ll be a #JaneTheVirgin reunion of epic proportions 🕺🏽😉 but most importantly, I’ll be hanging out with family 🥰 #CWfamily @HereIsGina @JennieUrman ❤️ https://t.co/VgZnZJQ1yT — Jaime Camil (@jaimecamil) November 20, 2018

Camil’s character on Charmed, Mr. Morales, is described as “the brash and eccentric new Music Director of Hilltowne University’s a cappella group, The Hilltones.”

Charmed airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly.