By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The fifth and final season of Jane The Virgin will premiere in midseason 2019. Though the series is coming to an end, showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman thinks viewers will be satisfied with the conclusion.

“It’s some of our best stuff ever. We’re very proud of the episodes,” Snyder Urman said. “I pitched the way it’s going to end when I pitched the show. We’re on the path that was the story I felt like I wanted to tell, so it’s exciting, because we’re getting to that ending.”

“It’s going to be the Jane you love times ten. It’s going to be crazy, and you’re not going to want to miss a minute. It’s some of the best work that we’ve done on Jane The Virgin,” co-producer Chantelle Wells added.

Who’s looking forward to the show’s final season? Sound off in the comments!

Stay tuned for a premiere date.