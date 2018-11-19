'Arrow's' Emily Bett Rickards Breaks Down Olicity Fandom'TV Guide' caught up with Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicty Smoak in The CW series, to discuss the tremendous Olicity fandom.

The CW Orders Additional Episodes Of All 3 New Fall Series, ‘Charmed,’ ‘All American,’ & ‘Legacies’The CW Network has ordered additional episodes for all three of its fall freshman series.

'All Eyez on Me' Star, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Cast In ‘All American’Shipp will play Tyrone Morris in The CW series.

‘The Flash’s’ Jesse L. Martin Is Taking Medical Leave Of Absence'TVLine' reported the news on Wednesday, Oct. 31, stating that Martin “suffered a back injury over the [filming] hiatus.”

Kelly Ripa Will Guest-Star As Hiram Lodge's Mistress On ‘Riverdale’Mark Consuelos’ character on 'Riverdale,' Hiram Lodge, has a mistress, and she’s being played by none other than the actor’s wife, Kelly Ripa.

Anthony Michael Hall To Guest Star Tonight On 'Riverdale'Riverdale is back tonight with an all-new episode and a shocking mystery that will take viewers back to Riverdale High circa 1992. Every 90's high school needs a meddlesome principal and Riverdale High is lead by Principal Featherhead played by Anthony Michael Hall.