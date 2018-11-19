Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Supergirl has found its next big bad guy. Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer has been cast as the iconic Lex Luthor in the CW series.

Cryer took to Twitter to share his excitement about his new role.

I am way too excited about this. https://t.co/9EIWokSyZp — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 16, 2018

Supergirl executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller are looking forward to Cryer joining the team as well.

“We are enormous fans of Jon Cryer, and he was instantly our dream actor to play the iconic role of Lex Luthor,” they said.

Cryer isn’t a stranger to the DC Comics world. He played Lenny Luthor, Lex’s nephew, in the 1987 film Superman IV: A Quest for Peace.

“Jon is a super-talent, and the fact that he played Lenny Luthor in Superman IV brings an added layer of legacy to his casting. We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Jon to the Supergirl family,” Rovner and Queller said.

When news first broke that casting was underway for the CW’s Lex Luthor, fans weighed in on who they thought should portray the DC villain. A popular vote on Twitter was Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex on Smallville. Though Rosenbaum didn’t land the role on Supergirl, he wished Cryer luck.

Cryer responded to Rosenbaum’s best wishes writing, “I can only aspire to be as good as @michaelrosenbum on Smallville. You redefined the role, sir. Thanks for the kind wishes. I won’t let you down.”

I can only aspire to be as good as @michaelrosenbum on Smallville. You redefined the role, sir. Thanks for the kind wishes. I won’t let you down. https://t.co/GA2HhXcmWu — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 17, 2018

Cryer will make his first appearance in the 15th episode of Supergirl. Who’s excited for his debut? Sound off in the comments!

Supergirl airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.