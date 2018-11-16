Comments
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — A young Sheldon Cooper will meet his future this winter. That’s right— a Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory crossover is in the works at CBS.
Considering the 30-year gap between the two series, you might be wondering how a crossover is possible, but sadly, details are still under wraps.
We do know that young Sheldon [Iain Armitage], his dad [Lance Barber], and his brother [Montana Jordan] will appear in the episode. Check out Young Sheldon’s Twitter post, which features the three Coopers in Sheldon’s one day apartment, below!
Stay tuned for the crossover’s air date.
The Big Bang Theory airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m., followed by Young Sheldon at 8:30 p.m. on CBS3.