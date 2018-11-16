Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — A young Sheldon Cooper will meet his future this winter. That’s right— a Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory crossover is in the works at CBS.

Considering the 30-year gap between the two series, you might be wondering how a crossover is possible, but sadly, details are still under wraps.

We do know that young Sheldon [Iain Armitage], his dad [Lance Barber], and his brother [Montana Jordan] will appear in the episode. Check out Young Sheldon’s Twitter post, which features the three Coopers in Sheldon’s one day apartment, below!

You've got *big* things to look forward to… We couldn't be more excited to announce that a #YoungSheldon and @BigBangTheory crossover is headed your way this December! pic.twitter.com/qnnEnyBpWF — Young Sheldon (@YoungSheldon) November 14, 2018

Stay tuned for the crossover’s air date.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m., followed by Young Sheldon at 8:30 p.m. on CBS3.