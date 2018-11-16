Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Camila Mendes plays Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, but to her boyfriend/ co-star Charles Melton, she is “Baby Dragon.” The actress appeared on Busy Tonight on Monday, Nov. 12 and dished with the late-night show’s host, Busy Philipps, about Melton’s nickname for her.

During the People’s Choice Awards red carpet, E!’s Jason Kennedy was talking with Mendes when he casually asked her, “Who is Baby Dragon?” While laughing, Mendes responded, “I’m Baby Dragon!” And with that revelation, Philipps had to know the backstory of such an interesting nickname.

“Is that because you’re sweet and also fierce?” Philipps asked.

“I can be quite…I guess just ferocious is the only word, but it’s like a cute type of ferocious… I’m Brazilian—we’re like passionate, so sometimes a little baby dragon comes out,” Mendes explained.

Philipps was also curious to hear how Mendes deals with the tremendous fame Riverdale has brought her.

Mendes said handling the fame can be difficult, and the internet makes it even more complicated. Specifically, she explained the immense pressure she feels during interviews because words can be misinterpreted and people online are quick to pass judgment.

“For me, it’s helpful to just acknowledge that there are going to be people out there who don’t like me, there are going to be people who hate on me… is it really worth trying to fight that or just kind of like staying confident and reassuring myself that I know who I am, I know what I meant when I said that,” she said.

The Riverdale star also talked about finding the balance of being open but also maintaining some privacy in her very public life.

“I want to be pretty normal and conversational and I like to talk to people, so my instinct is always just to talk about [my boyfriend], but then the famous side of me is like, ‘Don’t do that. Maybe don’t talk about it as much or don’t open that door as much,’ because at the end of the day it is a private thing… I do have to learn and I’m still learning boundaries with myself,” she said.

Click here to watch part of the interview.