By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — It’s time to sit around the table with loved ones and give thanks. We found four drinks, bursting with fall flavors, to sip on while you enjoy delicious grub with great company. Check out the recipes below!
APPLE PIE MOSCOW MULE
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 ounces apple cider
- 4 ounces apple pie vodka or caramel vodka
- 1 bottle ginger beer
- Cinnamon sticks (garnish)
- Apple slices (garnish)
DIRECTIONS:
- Fill two copper mugs with crushed ice.
- In a cocktail shaker, combine the apple cider and vodka. Shake to combine.
- Pour half of the apple cider mixture into each mug.
- Top each mug with ginger beer until full.
- Garnish with cinnamon sticks and apple slices.
Courtesy of The Cookie Rookie.
AUTUMN PEAR SANGRIA
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 bottle CRIOS TORRONTES
- 2 pears (sliced)
- Dash of cinnamon
- Dash of nutmeg
- 4 cups apple juice
DIRECTIONS:
- Combine all ingredients in a pitcher.
- Chill for a minimum of 2 hours before serving.
Courtesy of Lipgloss And Crayons.
BOOZY APPLE CIDER
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 gallon apple cider
- 1 1/2 cups whiskey (preferably Fireball)
- 1/2 cup Caramel
- 3 cinnamon sticks (plus more for garnish)
- 8 apples
- lemon juice (for brushing )
DIRECTIONS:
- In a Crock-Pot, combine apple cider, whiskey, cinnamon sticks, and caramel. Cook on low until warmed through, about 2 to 3 hours.
- Make apple cups: Slice off the top of each apple. Use an apple corer to remove the inside of the apple until you’re about 1/2″ from the bottom of the apple. Squeeze lemon juice inside the apple cups to prevent apples from browning.
- Ladle hot cider into apple cups. Garnish with cinnamon sticks, and serve immediately.
Courtesy of delish.
THANKSGIVING PUNCH
**Non-alcoholic**
INGREDIENTS:
(to fit a 2-gallon drink dispenser)
- 2 gallons apple cider (not spiced)
- 12.2 ounces caramel syrup (1 bottle)
- 1 Tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
- Cinnamon Sticks (optional)
- Sliced Apples (optional)
DIRECTIONS:
- Pour apple cider into a drink dispenser (all but 1/4 of the 2 gallons).
- Then pour in entire bottle of caramel syrup.
- Stir in pumpkin spice, using a whisk. (Some of the spice may continue to float to the top).
- Optional: Add cinnamon sticks and sliced apples.
- Serve chilled, at room temperature or warm. Stir occasionally to keep the flavors equally distributed.
Courtesy of I Heart Naptime
