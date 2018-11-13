Philadelphia (CW Philly) – The CW has announced its midseason TV schedule starting in January, with show premieres and final season goodbyes slated for the new year.

Roswell, New Mexico is a new sci-fi show about a woman returning to her home in New Mexico, only to find her high school crush may now be an alien. The show is set to premiere at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15.

There are also shows that will be back this spring as Black Lightning will now be moving to Mondays after Arrow starting Jan. 21.

In April, DC Legends of Tomorrow will be back Mondays along with the premiere of In The Dark on Thursdays.

For Jane the Virgin fans, the show will be back on The CW to begin its final season on Wednesdays following the end of All-American’s first season. Viewers can also expect to see the final season of iZombie and the sixth season of The 100 this spring on The CW Philly.