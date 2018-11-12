Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

(Burbank, CA) – The CW Network has ordered additional episodes for all three of its fall freshman series, including nine additional episodes of CHARMED, and three additional episodes each of ALL AMERICAN and LEGACIES. With these additional episodes, CHARMED will finish its first season with 22 episodes, and ALL AMERICAN and LEGACIES will have 16 episodes each for their first season runs.

The CW’s first new series to debut this fall, ALL AMERICAN (Wednesdays 9 p.m.), has earned wide critical acclaim as one of the best new series of the season. The CW’s CHARMED (Sundays 9 p.m.) has gotten off to a strong start, paired with SUPERGIRL to successfully launch the network’s new sixth night of primetime programming. LEGACIES (Thursdays 9 p.m.) continues a CW tradition by telling the next generation of stories set in the world of THE VAMPIRE DIARIES and THE ORIGINALS.



With more original programming than ever this season, The CW still has five series set to premiere during the midseason 2019, including new series ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO and IN THE DARK, the final seasons of JANE THE VIRGIN and iZOMBIE, and the return of THE 100.

Stay tuned for midseason premiere dates.