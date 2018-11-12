Comments
Photo Credit: The CW/ Christopher Polk/ E! Entertainment
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards aired Sunday night, and two CW shows went home winners. Dynasty was voted the Revival Show of 2018, and Riverdale was named the Drama Show of the year.
Dynasty’s Elizabeth Gillies [Fallon Carrington] took to Twitter to thank the show’s fans for the support.
Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also took to social media to share his gratitude for the honor.
