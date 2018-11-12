Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards aired Sunday night, and two CW shows went home winners. Dynasty was voted the Revival Show of 2018, and Riverdale was named the Drama Show of the year.

Dynasty’s Elizabeth Gillies [Fallon Carrington] took to Twitter to thank the show’s fans for the support.

We did it, guys!! Thank you so much!! 👏🏻😘🥂 https://t.co/oFNz2jQKg8 — Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) November 12, 2018

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also took to social media to share his gratitude for the honor.

Simply the greatest fans on the planet. Your passion is everything. Congrats to all! @peopleschoice #bestdrama ❤️🏆💥🔥😎👩🏼‍💻 pic.twitter.com/lN2fIjFGfS — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) November 12, 2018

