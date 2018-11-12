Filed Under:Drama Show of 2018, Dynasty, PCA, People's Choice Awards, Revival Show of 2018, riverdale
Photo Credit: The CW/ Christopher Polk/ E! Entertainment

Follow CWPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards aired Sunday night, and two CW shows went home winners. Dynasty was voted the Revival Show of 2018, and Riverdale was named the Drama Show of the year. 

Dynasty’s Elizabeth Gillies [Fallon Carrington] took to Twitter to thank the show’s fans for the support.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also took to social media to share his gratitude for the honor.

Click here to see the full list of PCA winners.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: