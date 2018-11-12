Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Oliver plus Felicity equals Olicity, A.K.A. Arrow fans favorite on-screen couple. TV Guide caught up with Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicty Smoak in The CW series, to discuss the tremendous Olicity fandom.

Rickards started the conversation by explaining how viewers can relate to Olicity.

“I hope that it’s because it’s honest and working towards a place of what we all sort of want and where we can see ourselves bettering ourselves,” she told TV Guide.

The Arrow actress went on to express her gratitude for the positive reception and what she thinks of the couple.

“I don’t know what the magic equation is to writing something that hits somebody at a certain time. We’re so grateful. I mean, I really like them as a couple, I’m pro-them as a couple. I think the way that they communicate and talk to each other is about them growing. That’s not always interesting to watch on TV… it’s not always great to watch happy things on TV all the time, even comedy has very dark themes, but there is such a purpose towards them working as a couple and working through it. I hope that’s what grounds people to their relationship,” Rickards said.

Though their relationship appears picture perfect, showrunner Beth Schwartz says the couple will face challenges this season.

“For their arc [this season], what I like about it the most is we’re really going for the real struggles in marriage, so that’s kind of where we’re approaching their relationship. It’s going to feel really authentic,” Schwartz said.

Arrow airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.