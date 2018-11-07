Comments
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — So long to the days of choosing between being comfortable or looking cute. With a teddy coat, you’ll be warm and cozy and still look stylish. Skeptical? Check out the photos of celebrities rocking the trend below.
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY
BELLA HADID
IZABEL GOULART
If you want in on the trend, shop below!
- Faux Shearling Coat – $58.00
- UO Carmella Cozy Reversible Teddy Coat – $79.00
- Short Pile Coat – $79.99
- Black Borg Pocket Front Coat – $90.00
Are you a fan of the teddy coat trend? Sound off in the comments!