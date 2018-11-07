Filed Under:Fall 2018, Fall Trends, Teddy Coat, What's Trending
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Melodie Jeng/ Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — So long to the days of choosing between being comfortable or looking cute. With a teddy coat, you’ll be warm and cozy and still look stylish. Skeptical? Check out the photos of celebrities rocking the trend below.

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY

rhw What’s Trending: The Teddy Coat

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Alessio Botticelli/ Contributor

BELLA HADID

bella What’s Trending: The Teddy Coat

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Marc Piasecki/ Contributor

IZABEL GOULART

other What’s Trending: The Teddy Coat

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Timur Emek

If you want in on the trend, shop below!

Are you a fan of the teddy coat trend? Sound off in the comments!

