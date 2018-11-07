Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — So long to the days of choosing between being comfortable or looking cute. With a teddy coat, you’ll be warm and cozy and still look stylish. Skeptical? Check out the photos of celebrities rocking the trend below.

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY

BELLA HADID

IZABEL GOULART

If you want in on the trend, shop below!

Are you a fan of the teddy coat trend? Sound off in the comments!