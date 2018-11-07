Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Jesse L. Martin, who plays Joe West on The Flash, is taking a medical leave of absence from The CW series.

TVLine reported the news on Oct. 31, stating that Martin “suffered a back injury over the [filming] hiatus.”

Though Joe West is leaving Central City for a bit, he’ll be back with Team Flash eventually.



“We wish him a full and speedy recovery and look forward to his return as Detective Joe West,” a studio representative said.

His absence will be addressed on the show as well.

The Flash airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.