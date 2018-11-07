Follow CWPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Mark Consuelos’ character on Riverdale, Hiram Lodge, has a mistress, and she’s being played by none other than the actor’s wife, Kelly Ripa.

Ripa took to Instagram to share the news. She captioned the post, “It’s a family affair……..Hiram’s mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role i was born to play. Coming soon to the @thecwriverdale.”

Hiram’s mistress, Mrs. Mulwray, is described as “confident and tough… She’s a beautiful, icy, femme fatale who gets caught up in a conspiracy that’s much bigger than she initially realized.”

Back in July at San Diego Comic-Con, Consuelos said he hoped his wife could make an appearance in The CW series.

“Maybe my mistress or something like that. That would be great,” he said. Fast forward a few months, and Mrs. Mulwray is headed to the small town of Riverdale.

And, as Ripa stated, it really is a “family affair.” Consuelos’ and Ripa’s son, Michael, will be playing a young Hiram Lodge in an upcoming flashback episode.

Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.