By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Demetrius Shipp Jr., who played Tupac in All Eyez on Me, has been cast in All American. 

Shipp will play Tyrone Morris in The CW series. His character is described as “a young, powerful, South Central gang member with an unpredictable personality who complicates things not only for Coop and Shawn, but also for Spencer, who’s struggling to keep a foot in both of his two worlds: Beverly Hills and South Central.”

The actor retweeted Entertainment Weekly’s post about the casting news.

And back on Oct. 10, long before the casting announcement, Shipp took to Instagram to share his excitement about the series premiere.

Who’s looking forward to learning more about Shipp’s character? Sound off in the comments!

Catch all new episodes of All American Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly.

